Cobh Ramblers request FAI investigation following irregular betting patterns during Limerick defeat

St Colman's Park in Cobh, which hosted Saturday's game between Cobh Ramblers and Limerick. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE FIRST DIVISION in the SSE Airtricity League is once again at the centre of speculation over match-fixing.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Cobh Ramblers confirmed that they have formally requested the FAI to investigate their 3-2 defeat at home to Limerick on Saturday.

An article published in The Times today reported that the game “attracted suspicious betting”, as fifth-placed Limerick ran out 3-2 winners at St Colman’s Park.

The statement from the East Cork-based League of Ireland outfit reads:

The Board of Cobh Ramblers are aware of speculation in relation to Saturday night’s SSE Airtricity League fixture. As of yesterday morning, we have formally requested the Football Association of Ireland to investigate. The club will assist the FAI with their enquiries. Whilst this investigation is ongoing there will be no further comment from the club.

Limerick were 2-0 up at half-time. Eighth-placed Ramblers had drawn level by the 65th minute, but the visitors snatched the winner with 11 minutes remaining. Two of Limerick’s three goals were scored from the penalty spot.

An FAI source told RTÉ last month that Irish football’s governing body was investigating suspicious betting activity relating to Limerick’s 2-0 defeat to Shelbourne.

Former Athlone Town players Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan each received 12-month bans after the FAI looked into claims of irregular betting that stemmed from a defeat to Longford Town in April 2017.

