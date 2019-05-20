This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cobh Ramblers request FAI investigation following irregular betting patterns during Limerick defeat

Ramblers lost 3-2 at home to the Blues on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Monday 20 May 2019, 3:14 PM
52 minutes ago 1,016 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4643589

A view of St. Colman's Park St Colman's Park in Cobh, which hosted Saturday's game between Cobh Ramblers and Limerick. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE FIRST DIVISION in the SSE Airtricity League is once again at the centre of speculation over match-fixing.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Cobh Ramblers confirmed that they have formally requested the FAI to investigate their 3-2 defeat at home to Limerick on Saturday.

An article published in The Times today reported that the game “attracted suspicious betting”, as fifth-placed Limerick ran out 3-2 winners at St Colman’s Park. 

The statement from the East Cork-based League of Ireland outfit reads:

The Board of Cobh Ramblers are aware of speculation in relation to Saturday night’s SSE Airtricity League fixture. As of yesterday morning, we have formally requested the Football Association of Ireland to investigate. The club will assist the FAI with their enquiries. Whilst this investigation is ongoing there will be no further comment from the club. 

Limerick were 2-0 up at half-time. Eighth-placed Ramblers had drawn level by the 65th minute, but the visitors snatched the winner with 11 minutes remaining. Two of Limerick’s three goals were scored from the penalty spot.

An FAI source told RTÉ last month that Irish football’s governing body was investigating suspicious betting activity relating to Limerick’s 2-0 defeat to Shelbourne. 

Former Athlone Town players Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan each received 12-month bans after the FAI looked into claims of irregular betting that stemmed from a defeat to Longford Town in April 2017.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie