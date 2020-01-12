Ramos scores the decisive penalty to win the Supercopa for Real Madrid

REAL MADRID WON their 11th Supercopa de Espana title as Sergio Ramos tucked home the winning spot-kick to see off city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout after a dismal goalless draw.

With Atleti having failed to convert their opening two penalties, Real captain Ramos proved their nemesis again when he sent Jan Oblak the wrong way.

Federico Valverde and Alvaro Morata — against his former club — spurned the best opportunities of a dour 90 minutes at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia, though the quality did improve in extra-time.

However, a string of excellent saves from both goalkeepers, either side of Valverde’s late red card, forced penalties, with Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey missing from the spot.

Ramos kept his composure to take the title back to Santiago Bernabeu after Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo and Luka Modric also hit the target from 12 yards.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!