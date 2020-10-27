BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

Rams hand Bears second defeat of NFL season in defensive battle

Los Angeles ran out 24-10 winners overnight.

By Press Association Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 931 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5245679
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, top, leaps over Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59).
Image: Ashley Landis/AP
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, top, leaps over Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59).
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, top, leaps over Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59).
Image: Ashley Landis/AP

THE LOS ANGELES Rams prevailed in a battle of formidable defences to beat the Chicago Bears 24-10 in the NFL on Monday night.

Former Bear Leonard Floyd played an inspired game against his old team, ending with two sacks and taking the game ball as the Rams ground out an affirming win over their fellow National Football Conference contenders.

LA got out to a 7-0 lead at quarter-time after Jared Goff found Josh Reynolds with a four-yard pass for a touch-down late in the quarter.

It was 10-3 at half-time before the Rams asserted their superiority with two touch-downs in the third term, with Malcolm Brown rushing over from close range before Gerald Everett took a 12-yard pass from Goff to score after an eight-play 80-yard drive.

Chicago gained a consolation touchdown with seven minutes left when Eddie Jackson scored from eight yards off a fumble return.

The result left both teams with 5-2 win-loss records, with Los Angeles sitting third in the NFC West and Chicago second in the NFC North.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Goff passed for 219 yards, while the Bears were held to just 182 yards through the first three quarters.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie