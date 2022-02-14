Stafford and Kupp lead late touchdown drive to clinch home Super Bowl for the Rams

MATTHEW STAFFORD AND Cooper Kupp combined for a championship-winning drive to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

After a tight three quarters, the Rams were down 20-16 halfway through the fourth and desperately needed an offensive spark following an injury to Odell Beckham Jr, one of Stafford’s key receiving weapons.

Kupp took it upon himself to fill that void, converting a pivotal fourth and one opportunity to keep the host side’s hopes alive.

The Stafford and Kupp connection proved unstoppable, with the duo marching downfield seemingly at will before claiming the lead with a one-yard touchdown.

With 1:25 left on the clock, the Bengals still had an opportunity to steal the victory. And the stage looked set for a thrilling finish after quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a 17-yard pass.

But Aaron Donald and the Rams defence stepped up when it mattered most, forcing a turnover on downs and sealing a memorable Rams victory.

