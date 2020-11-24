BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Rams move top of NFC West with narrow victory over Buccaneers

Tom Brady’s Bucs will struggle to catch the conference-leading New Orleans Saints.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 7:50 AM
THE LOS ANGELES RAMS eschewed their ground game and took to the sky to claim an important 27-24 road victory over Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 39 of his 51 passes for 376 yards and threw for a trio of scores.

His veteran counterpart struggled with a slow start, but he managed to give his side a chance with four minutes left when he threw a game-tying 13-yard touchdown to wide receiver Chris Godwin.

LA’s Matt Gay then nailed a 40-yard field goal 30 seconds later to take the visitors out in front again.

Brady sought to respond but, with just two minutes on the clock, he tried to hit tight end Cam Brate deep and was picked off for the second time in the game.

The result sees the Rams move to 7-3 and to the top of the NFC West, while the Buccaneers (7-4) will now struggle to catch the conference-leading New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.

