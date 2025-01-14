Rams dominate Vikings in NFL playoff game moved because of LA fires

WITH CATASTROPHIC WILDFIRES blazing in their home city, the Los Angeles Rams dominated the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 on Monday in Arizona to reach the second round of the NFL playoffs.

The NFC wild card game that the Rams had been scheduled to host was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where the Rams honored first responders who were struggling to get multiple fires under control.

The Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium was transformed with the colors and logos of the Rams. The team chartered a convoy of buses to bring fans from Los Angeles, with people turning up at SoFi Stadium before dawn to start the six-hour trip.

Fans brandished flags and signs thanking fire fighters and Rachel Platten performed her anthemic “Fight Song” in a pre-game ceremony.

At least 24 people have died and thousands left without homes. As of Monday, more than 90,000 people remained displaced as authorities braced for another spell of intense winds in Los Angeles.

But when the game began the NFC West champion Rams were dialed in, delivering a gem against a Vikings team that won an impressive 14 regular-season games.

“We knew what we were playing for today,” said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who completed 19 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

“It’s a tough time to be back (in Los Angeles),” he said. “We’re just happy that we came out and played like this tonight to get something to be happy about.”

The Rams defense was sensational, sacking Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold a playoff record nine times and returning one ensuing fumble for a touchdown.

They lined up a divisional-round clash with the Eagles next weekend in Philadelphia, where they’ll be aiming to take another step toward the Super Bowl on February 9.

‘Proud of this group’

But for the Rams, who rebounded from a 1-4 start to win their division, the fires overshadow everything.

“To come out here and play like we did in really all phases, I’m really proud of this group,” Stafford said.

Stafford got the Rams off to a rousing start, completing six passes on the game’s opening drive which was capped by a five-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Williams.

After the Vikings were forced to punt the Rams pushed their lead to 10-0 on a 34-yard field goal from Joshua Karty.

The Vikings got on the board early in the second quarter through a 34-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

Minnesota thought they had a fumble recovery touchdown moments later when Stafford, under pressure, flicked the ball forward and it hit the ground. Blake Cashman recovered and sprinted into the end zone but upon replay Stafford’s awkward toss was ruled an incomplete pass.

It was the Rams who came up with a defensive TD when cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon forced a fumble from Darnold and teammate Jared Verse scooped up the ball and returned it 57 yards to make it 17-3 with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

Stafford found Davis Allen with a 13-yard scoring pass to make it 24-3 at the break.

Karty’s 44-yard field goal had pushed the Rams’ lead to 27-3 midway through the third quarter before the Vikings grabbed their first touchdown of the game, Darnold capping a six-play, 62-yard drive with a 26-yard scoring pass to T.J. Hockenson that made it 27-9.

Darnold, making his first playoff appearance, had another dismal night after he struggled in a loss to the Detroit Lions in the Vikings’ regular-season finale — a defeat that cost them the NFC top seed.

He completed 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception but the Vikings never threatened in the second half.

– © AFP 2025