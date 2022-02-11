Membership : Access or Sign Up
Randall starts at scrum-half for England against Italy

Eddie Jones has made six personnel changes and two positional switches for Sunday’s game.

By AFP Friday 11 Feb 2022, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
HARRY RANDALL WILL start for England in their Six Nations match away to Italy on Sunday after the Bristol scrum-half was selected ahead of veteran Ben Youngs by coach Eddie Jones.

Youngs, however, could become the joint most-capped England men’s player of all time, alongside Jason Leonard, after being selected among the replacements and will win his 114th Red Rose cap should he be brought on at the Stadio Olimpico.

England have had to rejig their pack following last weekend’s opening 20-17 loss to Scotland in Edinburgh after flanker Lewis Ludlam was ruled out with a rib injury.

Maro Itoje has moved to blindside flanker and Alex Dombrandt is at No 8, with Charlie Ewels and Nick Isiekwe named at lock.

Tom Curry retains the captaincy in the ongoing absence through injury of Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes.

In total, Jones has made six personnel changes and two positional switches, with England overwhelming favourites to bounce back from last week’s Calcutta Cup defeat with a victory given they have yet to lose to Italy.

England (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Alex Dombrandt, Tom Curry (capt), Maro Itoje; Nick Isiekwe, Charlie Ewels; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly

