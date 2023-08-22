Rangers strike twice but PSV hit back to leave Champions League play-off in the balance

Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

RANGERS’ CHAMPIONS LEAGUE hopes are in the balance after PSV Eindhoven came from behind twice to draw 2-2 in a pulsating play-off first-leg tie at Ibrox.

Gers attacker Abdallah Sima curled in a terrific opener just before the interval with the Dutch side punished for sloppiness.

However, the visitors levelled through impressive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare just after the hour mark.

Substitute Rabbi Matondo scored his first Rangers goal in the 76th minute before PSV captain Luuk de Jong levelled with a header four minutes later, to repeat last year’s score at the same stage of the competition.

The two sides drew 2-2 at Ibrox before Rangers scrambled a 1-0 win in Eindhoven and Michael Beale’s side will be looking for a similar outcome in the Netherlands next Wednesday night.

Rangers broke the deadlock just before the break when the PSV defence got into a tangle. Cyriel Dessers’ pass landed at Sima at the edge of the box, and the on-loan Brighton player curled the ball high past keeper Walter Benitez to send the home fans into raptures.

PSV attack drew level just after the hour mark when Johan Bakayoko laid the ball back, Ismael Saibari dummied it and Sangare hammered the ball into the net.

Matondo was introduced from the bench on 67 minutes. His pace soon caused PSV problems and so did his finishing.

A sweeping Rangers move saw Todd Cantwell break forward and play wide to Dessers, whose brilliant pass took out the PSV defence with Matondo steering the ball past Benitez.

An ecstatic Ibrox was soon silenced once more when De Jong bulleted in a header from a Bakayoko corner.

In a frantic finale, Gers substitute Danilo saw a goal-bound shot blocked for a corner and Matondo drove just over but it ended all square and the two teams get to do it all over again next week.