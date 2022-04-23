Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

Ireland U21 international Tierney's goal not enough as 10-man Rangers keep pressure on Celtic

Ireland U21 international Ross Tierney scored Motherwell’s only goal.

By AFP Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 2:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,894 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5745829
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RANGERS SHRUGGED OFF the loss of Leon Balogun to a first-half red card to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 win at Motherwell.

Liam Kelly’s own goal put the visitors in front at Fir Park before Balogun lunged into a challenge on Dean Cornelius and was shown a straight red card.

Ireland U21 international Ross Tierney headed home an equaliser before half-time to leave Rangers’ title hopes hanging by a thread.

But the 10-men were far the better side after the break as Scott Wright restored their lead before James Tavernier’s penalty secured the three points.

Victory was all the more impressive as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst made eight changes to the side that beat Celtic to reach the Scottish Cup final last weekend with one eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final trip to Leipzig.

Wright was one of those handed a start with Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo rested.

The former Aberdeen winger thought he had scored the opener, but the ball had already crossed the line from Kelly’s weak attempt to save Connor Goldson’s header before Wright made contact.

Balogun’s lunge then added drama to what should have been a comfortable afternoon for Rangers.

Tierney headed home in a crowded box from Jake Carroll’s cross 10 minutes before half-time.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But Motherwell failed to build on that momentum and were caught cold at the start of the second period.

Wright drilled into the far corner from Fashion Sakala’s pass before Tavernier coolly slotted home from the spot after Sakala had been tripped in the area.

Celtic can restore their six-point cushion at the top on Sunday when they visit Ross County.

Victory for the Hoops would give them the chance to virtually seal the title when they host Rangers at Celtic Park next weekend.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie