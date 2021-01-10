BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 10 January 2021
Rangers move 22 points clear in Scotland after Morelos double

Alfredo Morelos bagged two in the win against 10-man Aberdeen on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jan 2021
Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: PA
Image: PA

RANGERS MOVED 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Alfredo Morelos struck twice in a 2-1 win against 10-man Aberdeen on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side are marching inexorably towards the title and Morelos ensured they remain firmly on course to end Celtic’s run of nine successive Premiership crowns.

The Colombian has not been at his prolific best this term but he produced two lethal finishes to kill off the Dons at Pittodrie.

Rangers captain James Tavernier should have fired the runaway leaders ahead when Ryan Hedges was sent off in the 26th minute for fouling Morelos, but he missed a penalty for the first time since October 2019.

Although Matty Kennedy pulled one back with 23 minutes remaining, Rangers still recorded their first pair of wins at Aberdeen in a single season since 2011.

Champions Celtic can reduce the gap to 19 points if they beat Hibernian on Monday.

Rangers should have taken the lead when Tavernier’s run of flawless spot-kicks came to an end.

But Tavernier played a key part as Rangers did grab the lead five minutes later. 

Ryan Kent collected Tavernier’s low ball into the box before feeding Morelos and he produced a clinical finish.

Rangers netted again early in the second half when another deft flick from Kent found Morelos and with his confidence surging the 24-year-old drilled home his 10th goal of the season.

Aberdeen were allowed to grab a lifeline after 67 minutes as the Rangers defence switched off and unmarked substitute Kennedy slotted home.

Despite that scare, Rangers held on for a 15th successive victory.

In the day’s other top-flight match, Livingston beat Ross County 3-1 thanks to goals from Scott Robinson, Alan Forrest and Jack Hamilton.

 

 

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie