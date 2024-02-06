Advertisement
Todd Cantwell netted Rangers' winner. Steve Welsh/PA
Scottish Premiership

Rangers draw level with Celtic after spoiling Warnock's Aberdeen introduction

Todd Cantwell’s goal clinched a 2-1 win for Rangers at Ibrox.
1 hour ago

Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen

RANGERS MOVED LEVEL on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as Neil Warnock’s first game as Aberdeen boss ended with a 2-1 defeat at Ibrox.

The 75-year-old’s appointment until the end of the season has captured interest but, in a turbo-charged start to the game by the home side, winger Rabbi Matondo capitalised on a mistake by Dons keeper Kelle Roos to give Gers the lead.

However, Dons striker Bojan Miovski levelled as the first-half entered three added minutes with his 20th goal of the season.

Rangers piled on the pressure in the second half and in the 73rd minute, when Roos palmed away a Tom Lawrence thunderbolt, Todd Cantwell followed up to finish it off.

Rangers second-half substitute Dujon Sterling was shown a straight red card by referee Don Robertson in the 88th minute for a tackle on Jack MacKenzie – the official stuck with his decision despite the VAR asking him to check his pitchside monitor – and the 10-man home side played out eight added minutes before victory was confirmed.

Rangers and Celtic are now on 58 points with the Hoops boasting a superior goal difference of just one.

Celtic play at Hibernian on Wednesday, which will again leave Rangers with a game in hand as the title race heats up further.

Author
Press Association
