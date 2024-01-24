Rangers cut gap on leaders Celtic to five points with dominant win at Hibernian

Hibernian 0

Rangers 3

RANGERS CLOSED THE gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with an impressive 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.

Defender Ridvan Yilmaz hammered in the opener for the Light Blues on the half-hour mark before midfielder Todd Cantwell arrowed in an unstoppable shot seconds before the break.

The quality of the goals was at odds with the error-strewn first 45 minutes and striker Cyriel Dessers added a third in the 74th minute soon after climbing off the bench to take his tally for the season to 11.

Hibs spurned some chances but ultimately Philippe Clement’s side moved five points behind their Old Firm rivals with one game in hand.

The game drifted through the first half but burst into life when Gers midfielder John Lundstram picked out Yilmaz with a chipped pass and the Turkish left-back lashed a shot high past keeper David Marshall from 12 yards for his first league goal for Rangers.

Hibs were well in the game but their task became more difficult in first-half stoppage time when Cantwell, who had been quiet, took a pass from winger Ross McCausland and thundered a drive from the edge of the box past the diving Marshall for his third goal in five matches.

Rangers completed a comfortable night’s work on 74 minutes when substitute Dessers trundled the ball over the line from 10 yards despite the efforts of defender Will Fish to clear.