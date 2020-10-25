BE PART OF THE TEAM

Defoe hits 300 mark as Rangers go six points clear at the top in Scotland

Rangers capitalised on Celtic’s slip earlier on Sunday.

By Press Association Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 5:40 PM
Jermain Defoe reached a career milestone in style.
Image: PA
Image: PA

Rangers 2-0 Livingston

JERMAIN DEFOE SCORED his 300th goal in club football as Rangers moved six points clear in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 home victory over Livingston.

The 38-year-old produced a sublime finish to put Rangers two ahead in the 16th minute as Steven Gerrard’s side made the most of the opportunity presented by Aberdeen’s late equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Celtic.

Defoe, whose first goal came for West Ham 20 years ago last month, shot first time with his left foot to net his first league goal of the season.

Joe Aribo had earlier put Rangers in front and the victory was further evidence of both the increased depth and focus of Rangers this season as they followed up last weekend’s victory at Celtic Park.

Rangers have lost the subsequent game after two of their previous three derby wins under Gerrard and soon suffered a general collapse in form after the other. And they came out determined to ensure there would be no hangover.

Max Stryjek came into the Livingston team for Rangers loan goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, and he was beaten inside nine minutes after slack play at the back from Livingston handed the hosts the initiative.

Ianis Hagi dispossessed Efe Ambrose and set up Defoe, whose shot was stopped by the goalkeeper’s legs. But Hagi showed good awareness to square to Aribo, who swept the ball into the empty net.

The second goal came from James Tavernier’s accurate ball over the top. Defoe got in between the Livi centre-backs and did not break stride as he met the ball as it dropped.

Rangers now have the chance to go nine points clear at Kilmarnock next Sunday, albeit Celtic will have two games in hand.

Press Association

