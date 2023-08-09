Advertisement
Steve Welsh/PA Rangers captain James Tavernier nets penalty against Servette.
# Champions League qualifiers
Rangers left with work to do after narrow win over 10-man Servette
James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers struck for Rangers in a 2-1 win at Ibrox.
1 hour ago

Rangers 2-1 Servette

RANGERS LEFT THEMSELVES with work to do to see off Servette after a narrow 2-1 win over the Swiss side in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round at Ibrox.

Skipper James Tavernier scored a penalty in the sixth minute before striker Cyriel Dessers knocked in a second eight minutes later for his first Gers goal.

Rangers were in command but, just before the break, Servette attacker Chris Bedia reduced the deficit from the spot after the VAR intervened to flag up a Dessers handball.

Servette’s David Douline — who conceded the penalty for a foul on Todd Cantwell — was then sent off in the 59th minute for picking up a second yellow card, leaving his side with 10 men for more than half an hour.

However, the resolute visitors prevented further damage and will fancy their chances of turning the tie around in Switzerland next Tuesday night.

Author
Press Association
