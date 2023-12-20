Rangers cut Celtic's lead to two points with victory against St Johnstone

Rangers 2

St Johnstone 0

RANGERS MOVED TO within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement, who picked up his first trophy as Rangers boss on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup, watched helplessly as luckless striker Kemar Roofe went off after just 16 minutes with another injury.

However, replacement Cyriel Dessers fired the Light Blues ahead in the 28th minute before Saints forward Diallang Jaiyesimi was almost immediately sent off for a hefty challenge on midfielder John Lundstram following a VAR intervention.

The dominant Light Blues doubled their lead in the 84th minute with a penalty from skipper James Tavernier, who had scored the winner at Hampden, and Rangers moved tantalisingly closer to the Hoops with a game in hand.

Celtic and Rangers both face two league games over the Christmas period before they meet for a top-of-the-table derby at Celtic Park on Saturday 30 December.