Rangers keep up leading pace with 3-0 win at St Johnstone

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP LEADERS Rangers cruised to a 3-0 win at St Johnstone, while champions Celtic kept up the chase with a 2-0 victory over Ross County.

The side managed by Steven Gerrard are 16 points clear at the top as they bid to block Celtic’s attempt to win 10 successive Scottish titles.

Kemar Roofe netted his ninth goal in as many starts, with Glen Kamara adding a well-crafted second and Ianis Hagi scoring on his first league start for two months.

St Johnstone were reduced to 10 men for the final seven minutes after substitute Michael O’Halloran was dismissed for a second yellow card just five minutes after taking the field.

After a turbulent period, Celtic are edging back to form and were too strong for struggling Ross County at Parkhead.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull knocked in the opener before Leigh Griffiths headed in a second in the 62nd minute.

Kevin Nisbet’s curler secured a 1-0 win for third placed Hibernian and ended St Mirren’s 11-game unbeaten run.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men, with Brandon Mason sent off in the 83rd minute for St Mirren before Christian Doidge also received his second yellow card just five minutes later.

Dundee United climbed to fifth after a comfortable 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at Tannadice, with Marc McNulty and Lawrence Shankland netting in the first half.

Livingston secured their fifth successive victory under new manager David Martindale with a 2-0 victory at Hamilton, while Motherwell drew 0-0 with Aberdeen.