Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Rangers lose first leg qualifier in Sweden and Monaco boss 'disgusted' by racist abuse

Rangers lost 2-1 to Malmo tonight.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 10:32 PM
53 minutes ago 2,534 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5514030
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (file photo).
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RANGERS LOST THEIR Champions League qualifier in Sweden tonight but were grateful to an injury-time goal from Steven Davis in their first leg tie.

Steven Gerrard’s side fell behind after conceding twice early in the second half to Swedish side Malmo FF.

Soren Rieks and Veljko Birmancevic scored in the 47th and 49th minutes respectively to put them in a commanding position.

The Scottish champions were struggling until Davis netted in the 95th minute to hand them a lifeline ahead of the return leg at Ibrox next Tuesday, keeping their hopes of reaching the group stages this season alive.

Elsewhere in tonight Champions League third qualifying round games, Monaco coach Niko Kovac said he was “disgusted” by the racist remarks his midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni received in their first leg 2-0 win at Sparta Prague.

The France under-21s Tchouameni claimed the opener in the first half before Kevin Volland’s second after the break gave them the win ahead of next Tuesday’s return leg.

“We are all very sad and disgusted that it continues in the 21st century,” Monaco coach Niko Kovac said.

“A football field is part of the world. There can be those type of attitudes which have to be stopped. I hope it doesn’t happen again.

“We won the game and we also won against racism,” he added.

Tchouameni and his teammates ran over to Kovac and UEFA officials, including referee Michael Oliver, to complain about monkey chants from the crowd in the Czech capital after he scored in the 37th minute.

According to French broadcaster Canal+, Englishman Oliver followed UEFA’s protocol for such an incident, as the game was held up for three minutes.

A message played out on the public address system and posted on the Letna Stadium screen warning that any further racist abuse would lead to the game being halted.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Later, former winners PSV Eindhoven beat Denmark’s Midtjylland 3-0 while on Wednesday, two-time former winners Benfica head to Spartak Moscow in the pick of the three ties.

 © – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie