Rangers lose first leg qualifier in Sweden and Monaco boss 'disgusted' by racist abuse

RANGERS LOST THEIR Champions League qualifier in Sweden tonight but were grateful to an injury-time goal from Steven Davis in their first leg tie.

Steven Gerrard’s side fell behind after conceding twice early in the second half to Swedish side Malmo FF.

Soren Rieks and Veljko Birmancevic scored in the 47th and 49th minutes respectively to put them in a commanding position.

The Scottish champions were struggling until Davis netted in the 95th minute to hand them a lifeline ahead of the return leg at Ibrox next Tuesday, keeping their hopes of reaching the group stages this season alive.

Elsewhere in tonight Champions League third qualifying round games, Monaco coach Niko Kovac said he was “disgusted” by the racist remarks his midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni received in their first leg 2-0 win at Sparta Prague.

The France under-21s Tchouameni claimed the opener in the first half before Kevin Volland’s second after the break gave them the win ahead of next Tuesday’s return leg.

“We are all very sad and disgusted that it continues in the 21st century,” Monaco coach Niko Kovac said.

“A football field is part of the world. There can be those type of attitudes which have to be stopped. I hope it doesn’t happen again.

“We won the game and we also won against racism,” he added.

Tchouameni and his teammates ran over to Kovac and UEFA officials, including referee Michael Oliver, to complain about monkey chants from the crowd in the Czech capital after he scored in the 37th minute.

According to French broadcaster Canal+, Englishman Oliver followed UEFA’s protocol for such an incident, as the game was held up for three minutes.

A message played out on the public address system and posted on the Letna Stadium screen warning that any further racist abuse would lead to the game being halted.

Later, former winners PSV Eindhoven beat Denmark’s Midtjylland 3-0 while on Wednesday, two-time former winners Benfica head to Spartak Moscow in the pick of the three ties.

© – AFP, 2021

