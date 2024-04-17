Rangers' title bid suffers another blow in drab goalless draw at Dundee

Dundee 0-0 Rangers

RANGERS’ RECENT REGRESSION continued with a grim goalless draw at Dundee which further dented their increasingly-fragile Scottish Premiership title hopes.

The Ibrox side lost for the first time ever against Ross County on Sunday in the poorest performance since boss Philippe Clement took over last October and the Gers boss was looking for a reaction against the Dark Blues.

In a game played at the third time of asking after the Dens Park pitch was twice ruled unplayable, there was no improvement against a Dundee side who impressed.

The travelling Gers fans urged their team on after the break but they lacked imagination and guile and again heard boos at the final whistle.

With five post-split matches remaining including a trip to Celtic Park, Rangers are three points behind the Hoops at the top of the table and have hit the skids at the wrong time.

It is now just two wins in eight in all competitions for Clement’s stumbling side.

They will now prepare for the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden Park on Sunday with newly-acquired trepidation.

Tony Docherty’s Dundee, who commendably clinched a top-six place on their return to the top flight, are now three points behind fifth-placed St Mirren and they deserved their point.