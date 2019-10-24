This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Morelos' 10th goal in Europe this season helps Rangers earn creditable draw away to Porto

The 23-year-old forward cancelled out Luis Diaz’s stunning opener .

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 8:07 PM
1 hour ago 822 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4866365
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

ALFREDO MORELOS cancelled out Luis Diaz’s stunning opener to earn Rangers a 1-1 draw with Porto in Thursday’s Europa League clash at Estadio do Dragao.

The sides entered the Group G clash level on points after the first two rounds of matches and there was nothing to separate them in Portugal.

Porto took the lead through Diaz’s long-range strike 36 minutes in, but Morelos equalised on the brink of half-time with his 10th European goal of the campaign.

Rangers had some promising moments in the second half but were thankful for a late double save from Allan McGregor, with the point lifting them to second in the group and still above third-place Porto on goal difference.

Ze Luis glanced wide from a good position early on and hit the outside of the post with his next headed attempt 33 minutes in.

Porto made their possession count by edging in front three minutes later through Diaz’s unstoppable effort into the top-right corner.

Rangers mustered an instant response, however, as Morelos — having headed James Tavernier’s cross against the post a few minutes beforehand — controlled Borna Barisic’s pass and fired past Agustin Marchesin.

The same two players combined early in the second half as Morelos tested Marchesin with another header, but it was Porto who went closest to snatching all three points.

Substitute Bruno Costa went within inches of converting at the back post and McGregor was then required to keep out Francisco Soares and Mateus Uribe in quick succession.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie