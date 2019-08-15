This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers hit seven goals over two legs to ease out of Europa League qualifier

The Scottish side will now take on Legia Warsaw for a place in the competition’s group stage.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 10:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,395 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4768366
Rangers overcame FC Midtjylland 3-1 in the second leg at Ibrox.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Rangers overcame FC Midtjylland 3-1 in the second leg at Ibrox.
Rangers overcame FC Midtjylland 3-1 in the second leg at Ibrox.
Image: Jeff Holmes

RANGERS SECURED STRAIGHT-forward progress to the Europa League play-off round, beating FC Midtjylland 3-1 at Ibrox to clinch a 7-3 aggregate success.

Steven Gerrard’s men have started the new season in impressive fashion, following up a 4-2 first-leg defeat of Midtjylland by putting six past Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

And they were comfortable again in a clinical display on Thursday as Alfredo Morelos, taking his tally to nine for the campaign with a brace, and Sheyi Ojo each found the net.

Gerrard had the luxury of leaving Jermain Defoe, the weekend’s hat-trick hero, on the bench until the 81st minute, and Legia Warsaw now lie between Rangers and the competition’s group stage.

The hosts dictated play from the outset and lovely movement from Ojo allowed him to centre to Morelos for the opener, the striker shimmying away from Rasmus Nicolaisen in the area and finishing from close range.

Jesper Hansen made a smart stop to deny Morelos his and Rangers’ second with a drive from a tight angle, while Midtjylland were wasteful at the other end despite promising forays of their own.

The visitors were duly punished as Morelos turned provider for Ojo to sweep home a low cross, with only an excellent Hansen save keeping the same man from making it 3-0 with a free-kick before the break.

Rangers’ front two continued to combine and it took just four minutes of the second period for Ojo to again pick out Morelos, who slammed home at the near post.

An outstanding Allan McGregor stop denied Gustav Wikheim when he looked destined to pull a goal back, before Evander did belatedly get Midtjylland on the scoresheet with a first-time finish.

But the visitors’ best efforts proved far too little, far too late and Sory Kaba was slightly fortunate to escape with a yellow when he lunged in on McGregor late on.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie