Rangers win four penalties in rout of St Mirren

Jermaine Defoe and James Tavernier discuss who will take the latest penalty in the league win against St Mirren.

ST MRREN CERTAINLY paid the penalty at Ibrox on Saturday as they gave away four spot-kicks in a 4-0 defeat to Rangers.

James Tavernier twice converted from 12 yards and struck the post with another attempt as Steven Gerrard’s men seized control of the Scottish Premiership clash.

Rangers were then awarded a fourth penalty with 10 minutes remaining, which Jermain Defoe converted.

A goal from open play finally arrived in the 81st minute, Defoe setting up Ryan Kent to round off an emphatic win.

The result cuts Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to three points, with the champions away to St Johnstone tomorrow.

