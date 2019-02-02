This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 0 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Rangers win four penalties in rout of St Mirren

They scored three of them as Celtic’s lead was at least temporarily halved.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,330 Views 3 Comments
Jermaine Defoe and James Tavernier discuss who will take the latest penalty in the league win against St Mirren.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Jermaine Defoe and James Tavernier discuss who will take the latest penalty in the league win against St Mirren.
Jermaine Defoe and James Tavernier discuss who will take the latest penalty in the league win against St Mirren.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ST MRREN CERTAINLY paid the penalty at Ibrox on Saturday as they gave away four spot-kicks in a 4-0 defeat to Rangers.

James Tavernier twice converted from 12 yards and struck the post with another attempt as Steven Gerrard’s men seized control of the Scottish Premiership clash.

Rangers were then awarded a fourth penalty with 10 minutes remaining, which Jermain Defoe converted.

A goal from open play finally arrived in the 81st minute, Defoe setting up Ryan Kent to round off an emphatic win.

The result cuts Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to three points, with the champions away to St Johnstone tomorrow. 

