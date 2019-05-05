This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gerrard seethes as goalkeeper McGregor sent off for wild kick in Hibs victory

Rangers eeked out a 1-0 win at Ibrox today, but picked up yet another red card in the process.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 5 May 2019, 7:53 PM
52 minutes ago 3,170 Views 2 Comments
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JERMAINE DEFOE SCORED the only goal of Rangers’ 1-0 win against Hibernian at Ibrox today. 

The home side did end this Scottish Premiership tie with ten men, however, as goalkeeper Allan McGregor was sent off in the dying minutes for an inexplicable kung-fu kick on Marc McNulty. 

As McGregor took a goal-kick out of his own hands, he followed through by thrusting his studs into McNulty’s back. He was sent off, with Rangers forced to see out the game with defender Ross McCrorie in goal for the final few minutes. 

Ultimately he didn’t concede, and Rangers held on for a win courtesy of Defoe’s goal four minutes before the break, set up by Steven Davis. 

Speaking after the game, Steven Gerrard admitted his exasperation with his side’s disciplinary record this season. 

“I’m running out of ideas for what to do”, Gerrard told Sky Sports. 

“It’s not good enough. So the players need to improve it and again I’ll try and address it. We spoke to the players just before I came out here now, but I’m not sure the exact number – I think it’s around nine red cards – it’s not acceptable. It’s not good enough.

“Listen, Allan McGregor has been one of our best players all season. He was in the running for player of the season and rightly so.

Again, you see the reason why he’s highly rated as a goalkeeper because he pulled off a world class save to get us three points. But then it’s another crazy moment that’s difficult to defend.” 

The sending off means McGregor is suspended for next weekend’s Old Firm derby, which Celtic will enter having this weekend reclaimed their league title. 

Rangers are guaranteed a second-placed finish, while Hibs lie fifth in the table. 

