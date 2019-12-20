This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rangers cut Celtic's lead to two points after comfortable win over 10-man Hibs

Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Jermaine Defoe all hit the net for Steven Gerrard’s side.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,301 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4944352

RANGERS CONVINCINGLY DEFEATED Hibernian tonight to narrow the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. 

hibernian-v-rangers-ladbrokes-scottish-premiership-easter-road Steven Gerrard after the win at Easter Road. Source: Steve Welsh

Steven Gerrard saw his side run out 3-0 winners at Easter Road with a couple of early goals laying the foundations.

Ryan Kent put them ahead in the 4th minute before Joe Aribo doubled the advantage by the 8th minute.

Jermaine Defoe sealed victory when he fired in a third goal after the break and Hibernian’s woes were compounded with the sending-off of Ryan Porteous seeing them finish the game with 10 men.

hibernian-v-rangers-ladbrokes-scottish-premiership-easter-road Ryan Porteous was sent-off during the Easter Road clash. Source: Steve Welsh

