Rangers cut Celtic's lead to two points after comfortable win over 10-man Hibs

RANGERS CONVINCINGLY DEFEATED Hibernian tonight to narrow the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Steven Gerrard after the win at Easter Road. Source: Steve Welsh

Steven Gerrard saw his side run out 3-0 winners at Easter Road with a couple of early goals laying the foundations.

Ryan Kent put them ahead in the 4th minute before Joe Aribo doubled the advantage by the 8th minute.

Jermaine Defoe sealed victory when he fired in a third goal after the break and Hibernian’s woes were compounded with the sending-off of Ryan Porteous seeing them finish the game with 10 men.

Ryan Porteous was sent-off during the Easter Road clash. Source: Steve Welsh

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!