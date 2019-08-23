Rangers ordered to close part of Ibrox after fans found guilty of racist behaviour

RANGERS HAVE BEEN ordered to close a section of Ibrox for their Europa League playoff, second leg with Legia Warsaw next week due to “racist behaviour” of fans earlier in the competition.

“Uefa has ruled that a group of Rangers supporters were guilty of racist behaviour — which includes sectarian singing — during the match against St Joseph’s at Ibrox on July 18,” Rangers said in a statement.

“Our supporters have been asked repeatedly by the club to refrain from indulging in this, and other forms of unacceptable behaviour.

“Sadly, the warnings have fallen on deaf ears and the actions of this minority will cause the club and the majority of good and decent Rangers supporters to pay a heavy penalty.”

Rangers confirmed “no fewer than 3,000″ seats would be closed off.

“If any individual supporter is unable to behave in a civilised manner then please stay away from Ibrox and our club. You are harming Rangers and that is something a genuine supporter would never wish to do,” the club statement added.

Steven Gerrard’s men secured a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the tie away in Warsaw on Thursday and will be favourites to progress to the Europa League group stages for a second consecutive season when the Poles visit Ibrox on 29 August.

- © AFP, 2019

