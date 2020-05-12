Rangers lose out in bid to force independent investigation into SPFL

Rangers helped to force a general meeting on the back of a drawn-out vote which ended the lower-league season last month.

ATTEMPTS TO FORCE an independent investigation into the Scottish Professional Football League have failed.

The resolution, which was initially proposed by Rangers, drew 13 of the 32 votes needed to pass. There were 27 votes against and two clubs abstained.

Rangers had joined with Hearts and Stranraer to force a general meeting on the back of a controversial and drawn-out vote which ended the lower-league season last month and handed the SPFL board the power to do likewise for the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The resolution got the support of four clubs in the Premiership and one from

the Championship, plus eight in the two lower divisions. Another two teams from the combined ranks of League One and League Two abstained.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan urged unhappy clubs to move on, while promising to address their concerns at a later date.

He said in a statement: “The last few weeks have been bruising ones for many people in our game. Far too many words have been spoken and written which have sown anger and division amongst clubs. That is a matter of the deepest regret to very many people in our game, myself included.

“I know those who proposed this resolution will be disappointed, but I trust that everyone involved, on both sides of this argument, will now respect the clear, democratic and decisive result we have seen today and allow our game to move forward together.

“The overwhelming majority of clubs voted to oppose this resolution and it’s now incumbent on all clubs to put their differences aside, otherwise we will all suffer together.

“I have taken careful note of the concerns expressed by the minority of clubs which voted in favour and when we are back to playing football in a safe environment, I will bring clubs together to discuss the lessons learned.

“We simply cannot afford the distraction of further infighting or legal challenges. I’m sure we can all agree that the quicker we get back to playing football, the better.”

Aberdeen, Partick Thistle and Stenhousemuir had all given the resolution their public backing while Inverness and Falkirk had launched scathing attacks against the league hierarchy in recent days.

The SPFL’s resolution last month secured the backing of 34 clubs with seven voting against it.

