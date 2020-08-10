This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A club of Rangers’ size and stature can’t go 10 years without winning the league'

A warning for Steven Gerrard’s side from former Rangers star Mark Walters.

By Press Association Monday 10 Aug 2020, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,906 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5172447
Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring yesterday with team-mate James Tavernie.
Image: Craig Foy
Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring yesterday with team-mate James Tavernie.
Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring yesterday with team-mate James Tavernie.
Image: Craig Foy

FORMER RANGERS WINGER Mark Walters understands the demands facing Steven Gerrard’s men as they bid to end their trophy drought.

Rangers fans last celebrated a title triumph in 2011, the year before their club went into liquidation.

Celtic have since racked up nine consecutive titles and are going for a record 10th, with Rangers still waiting for their first major trophy of any sort since emerging from the ashes of the 2012 crisis.

Only once before have Rangers fans had to wait more than a decade for a title success, with their 1964 championship win being followed by a Kilmarnock triumph and nine successive Celtic victories.

Walters enjoyed a successful spell at Ibrox after arriving on the final day of 1987, collecting two League Cup winners’ medals and playing a key role in the first three titles of Rangers’ own nine-in-a-row success.

So he appreciates the enormity of the pressure facing Gerrard’s side.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’d like to think it would go further than last year because come mid season I thought Rangers were in a great position to kick on and get the holy grail of the league,” said Walters after helping conduct the Betfred Cup group stage draw and launch Premier Sports’ live coverage of the tournament.

“But like the year before the mid-season seemed to be a real problem for Rangers.

“They have had a great start so far, two wins out of two, played some great football and got some good signings, at least on paper.

“If they can do it this year it would be fantastic not only for Stevie’s managerial career but also for Rangers, because a club of Rangers’ size and stature can’t go 10 years without winning the league.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie