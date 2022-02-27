Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 February 2022
Advertisement

Rangers blow two-goal lead as Kaiyne Woolery stars for Motherwell

Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala had the Glaswegians on course for victory until Woolery scored one goal and made another.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 8:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,475 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5696090
Image: PA
Image: PA

KAIYNE WOOLERY INSPIRED an unlikely Motherwell comeback as Rangers failed to capitalise on Celtic’s earlier slip-up in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Woolery scuffed a shot inside Allan McGregor’s near post with 14 minutes left at Ibrox to seal a 2-2 draw.

Rangers had scored twice in 90 seconds midway through a first half which they dominated.

Alfredo Morelos claimed the opener after he and Bevis Mugabi competed for a cross and Fashion Sakala netted his ninth goal for Rangers and fifth against Motherwell.

But Woolery set up substitute Jordan Roberts to net just after the break and scored himself before Motherwell held out amid some intense late pressure.

Rangers had looked set to cut the gap on leaders Celtic following the leaders’ goalless draw with Hibernian but they finished the weekend as they started it – three points adrift.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was again without Aaron Ramsey while Ryan Jack dropped out on his 30th birthday. Glen Kamara came into midfield and John Lundstram started in central defence.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander, who had to watch the game from the stand amid his touchline ban, made five changes. Kevin van Veen was among those dropping out as he nurses a shoulder injury while captain Stephen O’Donnell earned a recall in Motherwell’s back four.

Motherwell struggled to get to grips with the hosts in a one-sided opening and Morelos hit the bar inside 90 seconds.

Liam Kelly made excellent diving stops from James Tavernier and Lundstram, who also headed wide from eight yards, and Rangers regularly threatened with balls from the right towards Morelos.

It was from this source that Rangers took the lead in the 22nd minute. Ryan Kent drilled in a cross towards the Colombian, who had his back to goal and was closely marked by Mugabi. As the pair challenged, the ball flew inside Kelly’s near post.

Kent had a major hand in the second goal when he drove into the box. The ball broke for Sakala in space and the Zambia international drilled first time into the far corner from 14 yards.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The chances dried up but matters could have been worse for Motherwell going into half-time after Joe Efford escaped with a yellow card from Don Robertson after catching Connor Goldson with his studs when the pair were on the ground.

Efford was one of three Motherwell players who made way at half-time, with Roberts coming on along with on-loan Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw and Justin Amaluzor.

Kelly soon made a good stop from Tavernier but Motherwell got back in the game in the 52nd minute. Kaiyne Woolery emphatically beat Lundstram for pace to get round the outside and drill over a cross which Roberts tapped in.

Morelos was twice denied goals by the offside flag and Kelly stood up to Kent’s powerful strike to keep the Ibrox crowd on edge.

And the tension ramped up when Woolery made the most of a hopeful ball into the box in the 76th minute. The wide man made space under pressure and stabbed a shot inside the near post.

Motherwell brought on centre-back Sondre Solholm for winger Amaluzor as they defended their point.

Ricki Lamie, Dean Cornelius and former St Pat’s defender Jake Carroll all produced excellent penalty-box blocks and Kelly denied substitute Kemar Roofe before gratefully gathering as Goldson failed to make the most of a loose ball.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie