Rangers title hopes damaged as Dubliner Casey bags Motherwell winner at Ibrox

DAN CASEY’S STUNNING second-half goal gave Motherwell a shock 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox and handed the initiative in the Scottish Premiership title race back to Celtic.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side silenced most of Ibrox in the ninth minute with a goal from striker Theo Bair which left the Light Blues struggling to read an unexpected script.

Gers skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot on the hour after the VAR had intervened but Irish defender Casey restored the visitors’ lead with a close-range finish in the 74th minute for the first Well win in the league in Govan since 1997.

The Dubliner, who previously played for Bohemians in the League of Ireland, etched his name into history with his deft header.

Dan Casey



Rangers 1-2 Motherwell



pic.twitter.com/61FpigKYDW — Goals Galore (@GoalsGalorecom) March 2, 2024

It was a first defeat in 12 games in all competitions for Philippe Clement’s side and although they remain two points clear of their Old Firm rival at the top of the table, Celtic get the chance to leapfrog them against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Clement’s side had fought back to beat Kilmarnock 2-1 at Rugby Park on Wednesday night, which kept them ahead of the Hoops and it was widely believed that three more points would be garnered against the Steelmen.

But Casey’s goal was a blow from which Rangers did not recover and they will need to dig deep when they play the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Benfica in Lisbon on Thursday night.

Alongside Casey, Shane Blaney also started for Motherwell.

Elsewhere in the Scottish Premiership, Graham Carey came off the St Johnstone bench to assist Nicky Clarke’s 87th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Livingston.

And there were other Irish players involved as Dundee and Kilmarnock drew 2-2, Hibernian beat Ross County 2-0 and St Mirren were 2-1 winners over Aberdeen.