Rangers beat Hibs to go top ahead of Old Firm showdown

RANGERS MOVED two points ahead of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 win over Hibernian in an action-packed clash at Ibrox on Saturday.

Celtic can edge back ahead when they visit Livingston on Sunday, but it is advantage Rangers with eight games of the season to go for both sides.

Philippe Clement’s men are next in action when Celtic visit on 7 April and made sure they made no mistake ahead of a potential title decider.

“It’s a good feeling to play again and to win again,” said Clement.

“It was a very convincing performance, a lot of good football and a tremendous atmosphere in the stadium.

“We dominated Hibs with and without the ball. We could have scored four, five, six.”

James Tavernier saw a controversial early penalty saved by Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall.

But the Rangers captain quickly bounced back to score his 21st goal of the season from right-back with a thumping volley from John Lundstram’s deflected cross.

Defeat saw Hibs slip out of the bottom six with just two games to go until the league splits in two for the final five matches of the campaign.

The visitors briefly threatened a surprise when Myziane Maolida equalised in first-half stoppage time.

But Rangers made the most of seven added minutes at the end of the first-half to retake the lead when Cyriel Dessers headed in.

Nerves were just beginning to fray for the home fans as Rangers struggled to add to their lead after the break until Rabbi Matondo’s solo run and finish sealed the points five minutes from time.

Aberdeen pulled clear of the relegation playoff place with a vital 2-1 win over Ross County.

Ireland international Jamie McGrath struck the winner 11 minutes from time for the managerless Dons to take Aberdeen six points clear of County.

Dundee beat St. Johnstone 2-1 to climb above Hibs in the battle for the final place in the top six.

Third-placed Hearts maintained their 11-point lead over Kilmarnock despite being pegged back by Marley Watkins’ spectacular equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

St. Mirren also edged ever closer to guaranteeing their place in the top six with a 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

