Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

Antonio Colak at the double as Rangers ease past Ross County

There was plenty of Irish involvement in Scotland today, with Conor Sammon bagging a brace in League One.

By Press Association Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 413 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5851313
Antonio Colak scored the decisive goal as Rangers reached the Champions League for the first time in 12 years in the midweek.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Antonio Colak scored the decisive goal as Rangers reached the Champions League for the first time in 12 years in the midweek.
Antonio Colak scored the decisive goal as Rangers reached the Champions League for the first time in 12 years in the midweek.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANOTONIO COLAK CONTINUED his scoring form with a double as Rangers returned to domestic duties after European euphoria with a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Ross County.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side qualified for the Champions League by beating PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night thanks to a solitary goal from the 28-year-old striker.

Back in the cinch Premiership, midfielder John Lundstram opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a deflected 25-yard drive before in-form Croatia forward Colak scored a second in 39 minutes.

While Gers defender James Sands was perhaps lucky to escape picking up a second yellow card when the match was goalless and before he was substituted at the interval, Colak added a third just before the hour mark for his seventh goal in seven games and late substitute Steven Davis knocked in a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

The Light Blues moved one point above Celtic, who play Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday with the chance to reclaim top spot.

There was an air of positivity around Ibrox following the midweek triumph in Eindhoven.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos – left out of the PSV game due to fitness issues and attitude – was suspended and Gers showed one change, Scott Wright replacing Glen Kamara who was nursing a knee problem.

As expected, Rangers grabbed the game from the kick-off against a County side who had Jack Baldwin and midfielder Ross Callachan suspended but it was no blitzkrieg.

Winger Ryan Kent fired just over the bar from the edge of the box in the second minute and Staggies keeper Ross Laidlaw denied Gers defender Connor Goldson from close range seven minutes later.

Referee Don Robertson ignored County claims when Sands, already booked for a foul on Jordy Hiwula, appeared to grab the striker to prevent him getting a clear run on goal.

Laidlaw saved a couple of efforts from the elegant Gers attacker Malik Tillman before Lundstram eventually beat the County keeper, taking a pass from Kent and firing in from distance with the help of a deflection for his first goal of the season.

Colak missed a decent opportunity to get his shot away as Rangers increased the tempo but from Wright’s cut-back, the Croatia striker lifted the ball over Laidlaw and in at the far post.

Rangers ended the half with skipper James Tavernier leaping at the back post to head a Kent cross off the bar.

Leon King replaced Sands for the start of the second half as it appeared van Bronckhorst did not want to risk another card while, for County, Jordan Tillson came on for Victor Loturi.

The County penalty area was put under siege.

Staggies defender Ben Purrington headed a curling shot from Kent off the line but the winger soon set up Colak with a clever pass at the edge of the box for the striker to thrash the ball from 15 yards past Laidlaw.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Scott Arfield and Rabbi Matondo replaced Kent and Tillman to give the home side fresh legs.

Laidlaw made saves from a deflected Tom Lawrence shot and a close-range drive from Colak, who was to be definitely denied his hat-trick when he was replaced by veteran midfielder Davis.

The 37-year-old converted a Tavernier pass from 14 yards and there was time for Laidlaw to grab Arfield’s attempted lob out of the air to prevent a fifth.

Elsewhere, Johnny Hayes grabbed an assist in Aberdeen’s 5-0 win over Livingston. Liam Scales also played the full game for Aberdeen.

Alan Power started as Kilmarnock enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Motherwell. Ross Tierney came off the Mothewell bench, with Deji Sotona an unused substitute for Kilmarnock.

Charles Dunne and Jake Doyle-Hayes played the full game for St Mirren and Hibernian respectively, as St Mirren — who held Joe Shaugnessy in reserve — were 1-0 winners.

There were several others in action in the Championship, while Conor Sammon was on the double as Alloa were 5-0 winners over Peterhead in League One.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie