Rangers secure Scottish Premiership title after Celtic held by Dundee United

RANGERS HAVE BEEN crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the first time since 2011 after Celtic were held to a goalless draw at Dundee United.

Steven Gerrard has claimed the first major league title of his managerial career, with Rangers now holding an unassailable 20-point lead in the league table.

Rangers were consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier back in 2012 after financial collapse, but have rebuilt steadily – and have now denied Celtic a record-breaking 10th consecutive top-flight crown.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!