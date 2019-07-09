Rangers take big step towards potential Cork City meeting with Europa League win

RANGERS TOOK A massive step towards the next round of Europa League qualification with a 4-0 win against St Joseph’s on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Ryan Jack, Sheyi Ojo, Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morolos made for an easy evening’s work for the Scottish side at Gibraltar’s Victoria Stadium, with the second leg at Ibrox to come next Thursday.

The winner of Cork City’s tie with FC Progres Niederkorn will now likely play Rangers in Round 2 of Europa League qualification should Steven Gerrard’s side prevail next week.

John Cotter’s side welcome the Luxembourg outfit to Turners Cross on Thursday for the first leg of their tie.

More to follow…

🎥 REACTION: Steven Gerrard spoke to @RangersTV after tonight's 4-0 victory against St Joseph's. pic.twitter.com/Tcdh5Wait6 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 9, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!