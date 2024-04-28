Rangers pull level with Celtic after win at St Mirren

RANGERS DREW LEVEL with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday after Cyriel Dessers gave them a 2-1 win at St Mirren.

The Ibrox side, who were without a league win in three matches, were ahead in the 32nd minute when St Mirren defender James Bolton put the ball into his own net attempting a goalline clearance.

Advertisement

Home striker Mikael Mandron deservedly levelled with a well-placed header five minutes later and the second half was a struggle for the visitors before Dessers popped up with a powerful header in the 74th minute to seal the points.

Rangers now have 78 points after 34 games, the same number as Celtic, who have a game in hand.

Brendan Rodgers’ team are in action at Dundee later today.

Rangers’ opener came from a short corner. Borna Barisic’s deep cross was tipped by St Mirren goalkeeper Zach Hemming onto the head of Mohamed Diomande and when the midfielder’s header came back across goal, Bolton could only turn it over the line in trying to keep Dessers at bay.

However, the Paisley side were soon level when Mandron held off defender Leon Balogun to head skipper Mark O’Hara’s swirling cross low past Jack Butland.

A cross of real quality helped restore Rangers’ lead, James Tavernier’s pinpoint delivery from the right finding the head of Dessers, who headed past Hemming.

– © AFP 2024