This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 9 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers take aim at 'abhorrent' proposals to end Scottish season early

Plans were unveiled on Wednesday to terminate the divisions below the Scottish Premiership.

By AFP Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,232 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5070613
Ryan Kent of Rangers tangles with Celtic's Scott Brown during the Scottish Premiership game between the clubs in December.
Image: Andrew Milligan
Ryan Kent of Rangers tangles with Celtic's Scott Brown during the Scottish Premiership game between the clubs in December.
Ryan Kent of Rangers tangles with Celtic's Scott Brown during the Scottish Premiership game between the clubs in December.
Image: Andrew Milligan

RANGERS STRONGLY CRITICISED plans unveiled on Wednesday to terminate the divisions below the Scottish Premiership, warning of “severe consequences for the Scottish game”.

With play halted due to the coronavirus, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) announced proposals to determine final placings by points per game in league matches played to date by each club.

The resolution, to be voted on by clubs, also recommends the top tier remains postponed for the time being, although final placings would be determined by the same system if the SPFL’s board determines matches cannot be played.

That would see Celtic crowned champions for the ninth successive season and Hearts relegated, but the immediate impact of the plans would be relegation for Partick Thistle from the second-tier Championship and Stranraer from League One.

Steven Gerrard’s second-placed Gers, 13 points behind Celtic, said in a statement they would oppose “in the strongest possible terms” any attempt to railroad changes to existing rules.

They said they would immediately propose a member’s resolution that would release prize money to be distributed to all clubs throughout Scotland urgently.

Rangers said forcing through change “without due care and attention” would have severe consequences for the Scottish game.

“Nothing is more important than protecting the future of every club in Scotland as we are cognisant that this has a direct impact upon people’s livelihoods,” the statement said.

“It is abhorrent that certain clubs could be unfairly relegated if the current SPFL proposals were implemented. We must future-proof the Scottish game.”

Partick, bottom of the Championship, said they would not accept the proposal as it stood, adding it needed more scrutiny and debate.

Dundee United would be promoted to the Premiership if the resolution passed, while Raith Rovers would move up to the Championship and Cove Rangers would join League One.

European governing body Uefa has warned national leagues that a failure to complete the current campaign could lead to exclusion from European competition.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said the situation regarding the Premiership “remains particularly complicated”.

“Everyone is aware of Uefa’s desire for the family of European football to work together to resolve the issues that confront us all,” he said. “We are keen to work with Uefa and remain in discussion with them over the situation in Scotland.”

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie