Sunday 3 April 2022
Celtic staff member requires 'urgent medical treatment' after being hit by glass bottle at Ibrox

Celtic have referred the matter to Police Scotland.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 4:55 PM
20 minutes ago 1,348 Views 2 Comments
Ibrox Stadium, the venue for today's Glasgow derby.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MEMBER OF Celtic’s backroom staff required ‘urgent medical treatment’ and received stitches for a head wound after being struck by a glass bottle at Ibrox, the club has confirmed.

It’s understood the incident took place at the half-time interval as Celtic players and staff made their way towards the tunnel after goals by Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers had overturned Aaron Ramsey’s opener for Rangers.

Celtic did not name the member of staff who had been struck by the bottle but manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed post-match that he was doing fine.

“We can confirm that a member of our backroom staff was struck by a glass bottle,” read a club statement. “He required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound. The matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

A 2-1 victory saw Postecoglou’s men move six points clear of Rangers with six Scottish Premiership games left to play, inflicting upon their cross-city rivals a first home defeat in two years.

The start of the second half was delayed, however, by a separate incident involving a glass bottle, with Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart alerting officials to shards of broken glass in his goalmouth at the Copland Road Stand end.

Ground staff cleared the glass before referee Willie Collum restarted proceedings.

Police Scotland confirmed earlier this afternoon that they are investigating the incident at Hart’s goalmouth.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

