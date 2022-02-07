Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

Man Utd boss Rangnick insists he has no issues with Lingard

There appeared to be a rift between the pair last week as both made contradictory statements over Lingard’s availability for Friday’s FA Cup tie.

By Press Association Monday 7 Feb 2022, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 683 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5676044
Man Utd attacker Jesse Lingard.
Man Utd attacker Jesse Lingard.
Man Utd attacker Jesse Lingard.

MANCHESTER UNITED INTERIM boss Ralf Rangnick insisted there were no issues between himself and Jesse Lingard.

There appeared to be a rift between the pair last week as both made contradictory statements over Lingard’s availability for Friday’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

Rangnick said Lingard had asked for time off after failing to secure a loan move, while the player himself claimed it was the club that advised him to sit out.

Rangnick attempted to clear up any confusion as he spoke to media to preview Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

The German said: “With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him.

“We have to look forward now. There were no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’m happy to have him in the squad and he will be a member of the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

Striker Edinson Cavani will also be back in contention for the trip to Turf Moor having been rested for the Middlesbrough clash – which United lost on penalties – at his own request following his return from international duty with Uruguay earlier in the week.

Rangnick said: “They’re both available and they will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game. Both are top professionals and have been training well.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie