This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 7 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rapinoe wins World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot

The 34-year-old may have played her last game in the competition.

By AFP Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,032 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4714645
USA's Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and The Golden Ball.
Image: EMPICS Sport
USA's Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and The Golden Ball.
USA's Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and The Golden Ball.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MEGAN RAPNINOE MADE it a special hat-trick on Sunday as she won Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the women’s World Cup after scoring as the United States beat the Netherlands to retain their title.

Rapinoe bagged the Golden Boot for top scorer after opening the scoring from the spot in the USA’s 2-0 final win over the Netherlands in Lyon to make it six goals and three assists from her five appearances in France, the same total as teammate Alex Morgan but in fewer minutes.

The 34-year-old, who may have played her last World Cup, won the Golden Ball for a series of match-winning displays which dragged the Americans to the trophy.

She scored the only goals in the USA’s tight 2-1 wins over Spain and hosts France, with the second brace coming in the middle of a media storm after a video surfaced of her saying she would refuse to visit the White House should her side win the competition.

She missed the last four victory over England, also won 2-1, with a hamstring injury but came up big on Sunday with another fine display that would have seen her assist tally increase had Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal not put in a magnificent display. 

Van Veenendaal kept out the dominant USA until Rapinoe broke the Netherlands’ resistance in the 61st minute with a penalty awarded after a VAR check for a foul on Morgan.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie