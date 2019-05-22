This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Well-rounded Raptors thump Bucks to level playoff series

It’s all-square in the East.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 May 2019, 8:06 AM
Key man: Kyle Lowry.
THE TORONTO RAPTORS levelled the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks last night.

Toronto topped Milwaukee 120-102 to knot the series up at 2-2 and they got help from everywhere.

Six Raptors were double-digit scorers. Kyle Lowry led the way with 25 points while Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka were essential bench contributors.

Kawhi Leonard still showcased his authority in the paint despite battling an apparent leg injury. He was also able to lean on the support of his team-mates.

Toronto’s bench outscored Milwaukee’s 48-23.

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 55 points on 62.5 per cent shooting for Milwaukee.

But six of the Bucks’ players shot less than 40 per cent from the floor, which did not help Milwaukee’s two All-Stars.

Toronto are out of the 0-2 hole they dug themselves to start the series. Now, they have a chance to win on the road in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The42 Team

