Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Rás Tailteann to return under new organisers after being cancelled in 2019

The race will take place in Ireland once again next year.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 4:44 PM
14 minutes ago 108 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4899722
Riders passing Dunsany Castle in 2018.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Riders passing Dunsany Castle in 2018.
Riders passing Dunsany Castle in 2018.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THERE WAS GOOD news for Irish cycling this evening as it was announced that the Rás Tailteann will return in 2020. 

The eight-day race around Ireland, which had been previously sponsored by An Post until they pulled out in 2017, did not take place this year due to a lack of financial support.  

Organisers were unable to find the required investment and the future of the race, which had been a 2.2 event on the UCI international calendar since 2000, was thrown into some doubt. 

However, a newly-formed promotions group consisting of long-time volunteers, Cáirde Rás Tailteann, has announced that it will run the event next year.

It is likely to be over five days instead of eight. 

“Today, the historical organisers [Cumann Rás Tailteann] confirmed that they will not themselves run an event in 2020, but are delighted to see the race go ahead under new organisers [Cáirde Rás Tailteann], with Cumann Rás Tailteann’s full support,” a statement reads. 

“The promotions group will continue to follow the historical identity of the Rás Tailteann in the ethos of County and International teams. The 2020 edition of the Rás is likely to be over fewer days, possibly five, but the new organisers endeavour to promote this unique Irish race back to its UCI status in the coming years over eight days.”

“We are thrilled to see this legendary race continue,” said Eimear Dignam from Cumann Rás Tailteann.

It has a special place in the hearts of not only the cycling community in Ireland, but also now in the hearts of those who’ve competed in it from around the world.

We know the new organisers extremely well, having worked with them on the race for many years, and we’re delighted to have them take up the mantle.”

Ger Campbell of Cáirde Rás Tailteann added: “On behalf of the promotions group and entire cycling community in Ireland, we would like to thank Cumann Rás Tailteann and the Dignam family for entrusting us with the organisation of this great race going forward.

“We are honoured and excited about putting this race back on the calendar from 2020 and look forward to seeing all the old faces, and undoubtedly some new ones becoming Men of the Rás.”

