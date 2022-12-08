Membership : Access or Sign Up
Paris St Germain president admits interest in Marcus Rashford

The England forward will be out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer.

35 minutes ago 944 Views 3 Comments
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PARIS ST GERMAIN would be interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United at the end of the season, according to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

England forward Rashford will be out of contract at Old Trafford following the current campaign, but it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will sign a new deal.

Rashford had scored eight goals for United so far this season and found the net three times for England to help them reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

“He’s another player that is really amazing,” Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports News. “And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

“We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and (there was) interest, but the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?

“Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly, but we are not going to talk to him now.

“Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.” 

