Rassie Erasmus hospitalised with chemical burns in freak accident

SOUTH AFRICA DIRECTOR of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been hospitalised after sustaining burns in a freak accident, SA Rugby announced on Saturday.

Erasmus “is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product,” SA Rugby said in a statement.

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”

Former Springbok back-rower Erasmus, 51, who reached the 1999 World Cup semi-final as a player, masterminded South Africa’s back-to-back World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

Erasmus returned to his role as head coach following the departure of Jacques Nienaber last November. He also held the dual roles of head coach and director of rugby leading up to and during the 2019 World Cup.

