Wednesday 17 November 2021
Rassie Erasmus hit with two-month ban as misconduct charges upheld

The charges relate to Erasmus’ behaviour towards match officials during the Springboks’ series victory over the British and Irish Lions.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 6:27 PM
SOUTH AFRICA DIRECTOR of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been banned from all rugby activity for two months after six charges of misconduct against him were upheld.

The charges were brought by World Rugby in response to Erasmus’ behaviour towards match officials during the Springboks’ 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions in the summer.

Erasmus is also suspended from all match-day activities, including coaching and media engagement, until September 30, 2022.

It means the mastermind of South Africa’s 2019 World Cup triumph will play no part in Saturday’s clash with England at Twickenham.

Erasmus and SA Rugby, who also faced two charges, have confirmed in a statement that they will appeal the decisions.

Erasmus used social media to highlight refereeing inconsistencies, starting with the Lions’ defeat to South Africa ‘A’, and after the first Test released an hour-long video critiquing the performance of the officials.

The charges upheld by an independent misconduct committee included attacking, disparaging and/or denigrating the game and match officials and not accepting the authority of match officials.

The first charge said that Erasmus threatened a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance and then made good on that threat.

