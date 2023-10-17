'Some teams picked their best team every single game. I think that's tough'

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS indirectly questioned Ireland’s approach of picking a full-strength team in every one of their World Cup games through until last weekend’s quarter-final defeat to New Zealand.

Andy Farrell opted to go essentially full strength for Ireland’s opening pool games against Romania and Tonga, as well as picking his strongest side against South Africa and Scotland as they won four from four in Pool B.

It meant that by the time Ireland were knocked out by the All Blacks last weekend, two of their players – Bundee Aki and Hugo Keenan – had played every single one of the 400 possible match minutes across the five games. No other player in the World Cup, including those still involved in the semi-finals, has reached 400 yet.

Seven other Irish players finished the World Cup having amassed over 300 minutes of action.

Fiji, who were beaten by England last weekend, finished with six players having played more than 300 minutes.

Erasmus and the Springboks opted for a different approach, rotating for their games against Tonga and Romania.

It means that none of South Africa’s players have had more than 300 minutes of action heading into this weekend’s World Cup quarter-final against England, with centre Jesse Kriel currently the highest on 291 minutes.

Springboks director of rugby Erasmus said England’s approach has been similar to the South Africans’, meaning both teams hope to be fresh this weekend in their semi-final.

“England have managed their minutes, 216 [on average], and we’re on 200 per man,” said Erasmus having been asked about the challenge of facing the English.

“It’s two teams that are fresh enough. Other teams have got into 300 or 400 minutes with their players and you could see them getting injuries in certain positions.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland celebrate against the Springboks. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

When Erasmus was later asked how important physical conditioning will be this week after a taxing quarter-final win over France, he returned to the subject.

“It differs from team to team,” said Erasmus. “We played six games prior to the World Cup, then we played four pool games.

“We went strongest team [v Scotland], mixed [v Romania], third game strongest team [v Ireland], and mixed [v Tonga].

“From now, we’re trying to pick the best team that we feel can hang in there for three games.

“Some teams went and just picked their best team every single game. I think that’s a bit tough to do that.”

This was Erasmus’ second press conference in three days as he clearly looks to keep the limelight off his fellow coaches.

The Springboks director of rugby stringently denied that they had exploited the HIA system during the win over France last weekend to ensure some of their forwards got rest during the second half.

“That would be totally wrong,” said Erasmus before stating that the Boks would never consider using such a tactic.

The former Munster boss also discussed two clever moments from last weekend’s win over the French.

In the first half, the Springboks called for a scrum from a mark by fullback Damian Willemse in their own 22, catching everyone off guard with the innovative idea. Most teams opt to kick from marks, but the Boks pack duly won a penalty at the scrum.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe also managed to block down a Thomas Ramos conversion attempt after the South Africans studied his run-up for kicks, allowing Kolbe to burst forward off the tryline as soon as possible.

“I think a lot of things get done that doesn’t work which people don’t even pick up and then you think it’s a hell of a good plan but it doesn’t work and people don’t even realise that you did something stupid,” said Erasmus.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO The Boks celebrate beating France. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“So every now and then, things work out well. I think the mark worked out well because it really played against that big French pack and then we get a scrum. Last match, we had one scrum and they kicked all the balls long into our 22. It’s a free-kick and you can take a scrum from it so we really want to engage in scrums, not just to show dominance but to get the fatigue factor into both packs.

“Then the chargedown, not all ideas are coming from me. Jacques [Nienaber], Mzwandile [Stick], the players, everybody gives input. We are as worried about the plans the England coaches and [Owen] Farrell and all of those guys are making.

“The one game they beat [Argetnain] with 14 men with a load of drop goals, that might come this weekend but it’s something we have to watch out for. I think as many doubts we sow in other teams, they also do to us. We’re also a bit nervous about what they have up their sleeves.”