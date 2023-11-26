Hurley brothers kick Castlehaven to Munster final

Castlehaven (Cork) 1-16

Rathgormack (Waterford) 1-7

Tomás McCarthy reports from Fraher Field

BROTHERS BRIAN AND Michael Hurley shot 1-11 between them as Castlehaven reached their first Munster final in 11 years on an afternoon of sunshine and showers in Dungarvan.

A brilliant Billy Power goal fired Rathgormack four points up after 17 minutes but the Cork champions recovered and set up a provincial showdown with Dingle next month. Brian Hurley netted two minutes from time and finished with 1-6. Michael Hurley fired five points from play (four in the first half).

Rathgormack took the field without county players Conor Murray who is away in New Zealand and the suspended Michael Curry. They also lost defender Cathal Crowch to a hamstring injury.

Seven first half points from the Hurleys (four for Michael and three for Brian) saw Castlehaven recover from a slow start to lead 0-8 to 1-2 at the break.

Frees from Brian Hurley and Jason Curry came up short before Adam Murray split the uprights in the sixth minute for the Waterford champions. Brian Hurley then found his brother Michael who kicked the equaliser.

Ben Brady / INPHO Rathgormack's Stephen Curry is tackled by Ronan Walsh of Castlehaven. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

On nine minutes, Stephen Curry beat three Castlehaven defenders and slipped the ball to Billy Power who slammed the ball to the bottom corner of the net (1-1 to 0-1). A Jason Gleeson free gave the underdogs a four point advantage.

Michael and Brian Hurley raised white flags at the other end before Cathal Maguire burst past five Rathgormack defenders

On 24 minutes, a full length block from Tom Walsh denied Brian Hurley a goal. The Cork attacker pointed the subsequent 45. Michael Hurley then cut in from the scoreboard and sent over his third point off his right boot. Castlehaven led for the first time with 27 minutes on the clock (0-6 to 1-2). Michael and Brian Hurley struck again in injury time for the Cork team, who registered seven points without response.

Rathgormack squandered three point chances at the start of the second period. On 36 minutes, Conor Cahlane combined with substitute Conor O’Driscoll and rattled the crossbar. Brian Hurley pointed the resultant free before Jason Curry knocked over a free at the other end, which was Rathgormack’s first point in 26 minutes.

Entering the last quarter, Rory Maguire found Sean Browne who blasted over (0-10 to 1-3). Jason Gleeson curled over a free in response. Jason Curry then dummied and sliced over a beauty with the outside of his right to make it a two-point game.

A Brian Hurley free and a Mark Collins point from play put daylight between the teams and two minutes from time, a shot from Hurley dipped into the bottom corner of the Rathgormack net.

Scorers for Castlehaven: Brian Hurley 1-6 (4fs, 1 ’45); Michael Hurley 0-5; Cathal Maguire, Sean Browne, Mark Collins, Conor O’Driscoll, Jack Cahalane 0-1.

Scorers for Rathgormack: Billy Power 1-0; Jason Curry 0-4 (2fs, 1 ’45); Jason Gleeson 0-2 (2fs); Adam Murray 0-1.

Castlehaven

1. Darragh Cahalane

2. Johnny O’Regan, 3. Rory Maguire, 4. Ronan Walsh

5. Thomas O’Mahony, 6. Damien Cahalane, 7. Mark Collins

8. Conor Cahalane, 9. Andrew Whelton

10. Jack O’Neill, 11. Brian Hurley, 12. Sean Browne

13. Cathal Maguire, 14. Jack Cahalane, 15. Michael Hurley

Subs:

22. Conor O’Driscoll for Whelton (HT)

20. Jamie O’Driscoll for Browne (55)

18. Ciaran O’Sullivan for Cathal Maguire (58)

17. Robbie Minihane for Conor Cahlane (59)

21. Michael Maguire for Brian Hurley (61)

Rathgormack

1. Padraig Hunt

2. Conor Walsh, 3. Mairtin Power, 17. Liam Connolly

5. Sean Hahessy, 6. Tom Walsh, 4. Willie Hahessy

8. Billy Power, 9. Glen Power

10. James Power, 11. Jason Curry, 22. Donnacha Hassett

13. Jason Gleeson, 14. Stephen Curry, 15. Adam Murray

Subs:

21. Stephen Kirwan for Hassett (51)

23. Peter Walsh for Murray (55)

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)