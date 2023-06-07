Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT Races

SPANISH RIDER RAUL Torras Martinez has died at the Isle of Man TT Races.

Martinez, 46, was killed during a crash on the third and final lap of the first Supertwin Race of the year at Alpine yesterday.

Organisers confirmed the sad news in a statement, which was released last night.

It reads: “It is with great sadness that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm the loss of Raul Torras Martinez following an incident on the final of lap of today’s Supertwin Race.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to Raul’s family, loved ones, and friends.

“An incredibly popular member of the paddock family, Raul’s smile was infectious and his love for the TT and the sport of road racing was apparent to anyone who was fortunate enough to meet him.

“Raul was competing in his fifth TT and had posted his fastest ever lap of the Mountain Course earlier today, passing a racing landmark by lapping at an average speed of over 125mph and securing a 20th-place finish in the Superstock Race.

“When asked what his ambitions in road racing were, he has said, ‘To have fun with the bike, and to be able to fight for a top-20 finish at the TT in a 1000cc class’. On his journey to reaching and achieving his racing ambition, he became the fastest Spaniard ever to have raced around the TT Mountain Course.

“Away from the TT, Raul was regular competitor at the North West 200 and had also competed at the Ulster Grand Prix and the Macau Grand Prix.

“Racing was Raul’s life and the loss of such a passionate and spirited gentleman will be felt deeply by the entire TT community.”