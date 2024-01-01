MVP frontrunner produces stunning performance in Baltimore Ravens win

THE BALTIMORE Ravens secured the AFC top seed for the NFL playoffs emphatically on Sunday, crushing the Miami Dolphins 56-19 with Lamar Jackson throwing five touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, will have the NFC top seed — and the home-field playoff advantage that comes with it — after winning 27-10 at Washington.

Jackson is the frontrunner to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award and he hugely boosted his chances with an outstanding display against a Miami team that had hopes of topping the conference.

The Ravens quarterback threw for 321 yards on 18 of 21 passing, averaging 15.3 yards per pass while picking apart Miami’s defence.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a more impressive performance in a game,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson’s effort.

After the Dolphins, who are also in the playoffs, had opened the scoring with Cedric Wilson collecting an eight-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa, Jackson found Justice Hill with a 20-yard touchdown pass wide right.

The Ravens took a 14-10 lead on a Gus Edwards one-yard touchdown run and reached halftime with a 28-13 advantage after Jackson threw touchdown passes for 75 yards to Zay Flowers and 35 yards to Isaiah Likely.

Jackson found Likely again for a seven-yard score in the third quarter and although De’Von Achane’s touchdown early in the fourth gave Miami hope, the Ravens pulled away from there.

Patrick Ricard caught a four-yard pass from Jackson before Melvin Gordon ran in from three yards and reserve Tyler Huntley found Charlie Kolar with a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Advertisement

Miami can take the AFC East division title by beating Buffalo next Sunday.

- Purdy bounces back -

The Ravens had picked off 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy four times in winning last week but he bounced back as San Francisco took a top seed at Washington.

Purdy threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing with no interceptions. He has set a club record for single-season passing yards, overtaking Jeff Garcia’s mark of 4,279.

The Niners extended a 13-10 halftime lead on Elijah Mitchell’s two-yard touchdown run and Purdy found Brandon Aiyuk with a 17-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers sealed the NFC top seed when the Philadelphia Eagles were shock losers 35-31 at home to Arizona (4-12).

James Conner’s two-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds remaining claimed the upset for Arizona, opening the door for Dallas to edge Philadelphia for the NFC East title.

The Cowboys can win the division with a victory at Washington next week.

Defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City reached the playoffs, winning the AFC West for the eighth successive season with a gritty 25-17 victory over Cincinnati.

The only second-half points were from the boot of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who scored six field goals, four of them after the break.

The Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention and the Denver Broncos missed the playoffs for an eighth straight year despite a 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks with running back Najee Harris scoring two touchdowns and rushing for a season-best 122 yards.

The Seahawks need to beat Arizona next Sunday and hope other games fall their way next week.

Seattle’s loss clinched a playoff berth for the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) after their 26-25 win at the New York Giants.

The fight for the NFC South title will go down to the wire after the New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay 23-13.

Atlanta’s hopes were dented with a 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears while the Buffalo Bills enter their AFC East decider with Miami off a 27-21 win over New England.

Green Bay reached the brink of an NFC playoff berth with a 33-10 victory at Minnesota and can claim a spot with a home win next week over Chicago.

The Bears clinched the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft when Carolina lost 26-0 at Jacksonville.

– © AFP 2024