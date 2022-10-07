Ray Dempsey set to become new Limerick senior football manager

RAY DEMPSEY IS set to be appointed manager of the Limerick senior football team.

Dempsey will replace Billy Lee, who stepped down from the Limerick role in August after six years.

Advertisement

Dempsey was one of four candidates in the running for the Mayo senior role, which eventually went to Kevin McStay.

In 2020, Dempsey led his home club Knockmore to a first Mayo SFC triumph in 23 years. The side successfully defended their title in 2021.

A statement from Limerick GAA said: “The Executive Committee are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ray Dempsey as the new Limerick Senior Football Manager subject to ratification by both the Football and County Committees.

“Ray has vast experience with his club Knockmore, winning the past two Mayo Senior Football Championships and has previously managed Mayo Minor and Under 21 Football Teams and will come to Limerick on a two-year Term. Ray also had an impressive playing career with Mayo commanding 64 appearances.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Details of Dempsey’s back-room team will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dempsey said: “I am looking forward to the challenge and am hugely excited to be working with the group of players and building on their achievements of the last number of years”