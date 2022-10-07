Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 7 October 2022
Advertisement

Ray Dempsey set to become new Limerick senior football manager

Knockmore man led his club to back-to-back Mayo SFC victories in 2020 and 2021

By The42 Team Friday 7 Oct 2022, 1:35 PM
19 minutes ago 443 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5887076
Ray Dempsey.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Ray Dempsey.
Ray Dempsey.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

RAY DEMPSEY IS set to be appointed manager of the Limerick senior football team. 

Dempsey will replace Billy Lee, who stepped down from the Limerick role in August after six years.

Dempsey was one of four candidates in the running for the Mayo senior role, which eventually went to Kevin McStay.

In 2020, Dempsey led his home club Knockmore to a first Mayo SFC triumph in 23 years. The side successfully defended their title in 2021.   

A statement from Limerick GAA said: “The Executive Committee are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ray Dempsey as the new Limerick Senior Football Manager subject to ratification by both the Football and County Committees.

“Ray has vast experience with his club Knockmore, winning the past two Mayo Senior Football Championships and has previously managed Mayo Minor and Under 21 Football Teams and will come to Limerick on a two-year Term. Ray also had an impressive playing career with Mayo commanding 64 appearances.” 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Details of Dempsey’s back-room team will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dempsey said: “I am looking forward to the challenge and am hugely excited to be working with the group of players and building on their achievements of the last number of years”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie