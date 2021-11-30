Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 30 November 2021
Liverpool and Arsenal legend Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

Kennedy won five league titles and three European Cups during his time at Anfield.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 6,863 Views 3 Comments
Former Liverpool striker Ray Kennedy.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Arsenal forward Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70.

Kennedy spent over seven years at Liverpool, signing for a club-record fee of £200,000 in July 1974, on the same day legendary manager Bill Shankly stepped down from his position at Anfield.

Initially used as a striker, Bob Paisley moved Kennedy back into the Liverpool midfield with great success.

During his time on Merseyside, Kennedy scored 72 goals across 393 appearances, winning five league championships, three European Cups, one League Cup, one Uefa Cup and a European Super Cup.

Kennedy started in the finals of all three European Cup wins, and netted the winning goal away at Bayern Munich in the semi-final of the 1981 tournament.

Before joining Liverpool he had enjoyed major success at Arsenal, scoring the winning goal at White Hart Lane to help the Gunners claim a famous league and FA Cup double in the 1970/71 season.

Kennedy, who was also capped 17 times for England, had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since the mid-eighties.

In his autobiography, Bob Paisley described Kennedy as: “One of Liverpool’s greatest players and probably the most underrated.”

