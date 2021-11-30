Liverpool and Arsenal legend Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Arsenal forward Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70.

Kennedy spent over seven years at Liverpool, signing for a club-record fee of £200,000 in July 1974, on the same day legendary manager Bill Shankly stepped down from his position at Anfield.

Initially used as a striker, Bob Paisley moved Kennedy back into the Liverpool midfield with great success.

During his time on Merseyside, Kennedy scored 72 goals across 393 appearances, winning five league championships, three European Cups, one League Cup, one Uefa Cup and a European Super Cup.

We are mourning legendary former player Ray Kennedy, who has passed away at the age of 70.



The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.



Rest in peace Ray, 1951-2021 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2021

Kennedy started in the finals of all three European Cup wins, and netted the winning goal away at Bayern Munich in the semi-final of the 1981 tournament.

Yet Another Magnificent Ex LFC star has passed away folks,Ray Kennedy what a player and lovely bloke who suffered so much with Parkinson’s disease for most of his life.He will definitely never walk https://t.co/CxXHib8TJh Ray 🙏ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 30, 2021

Before joining Liverpool he had enjoyed major success at Arsenal, scoring the winning goal at White Hart Lane to help the Gunners claim a famous league and FA Cup double in the 1970/71 season.

Kennedy, who was also capped 17 times for England, had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since the mid-eighties.

In his autobiography, Bob Paisley described Kennedy as: “One of Liverpool’s greatest players and probably the most underrated.”

