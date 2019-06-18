Ray Moylette to launch comeback in intriguing all-Irish clash in Boston

Ray Moylette lets out a roar after his war with Christian Uruzquieta in Castlebar.

MAYO’S RAY MOYLETTE will make his ring return in a tantalising all-Irish showdown with Monaghan’s Larry Fryers on Friday 12 July in Boston.

‘Sugar Ray’ hasn’t fought since he fell just short in a sensational, TG4-televised homecoming headliner with Mexican Christian Uruzquieta in Castlebar last December, and recently split with his management team, Assassin Boxing.

The Islandeady man will aim to bounce back from his first career defeat when he squares off with compatriot Fryers at the newly constructed Encore Casino in Boston Harbour, which is due to open this Sunday.

A former European amateur champion, the Paschal Collins-trained Moylette [11-1, 4KOs] will step up from lightweight to light-welterweight to face the New York-based Fryers [10-1, 3KOs] on a Murphys Boxing show.

‘Lethal Larry’ has sparred former 140-pound world champion Chris Algieri in advance of the crossroads clash, and has himself rebounded from a first career defeat — a sixth-round TKO to Russian Nikolai Buzolin in 2018 — with four straight wins, one of them by stoppage.

The card will also see Moylette’s Celtic Warrior gym-mate Niall O’Connor [5-0, 4KOs] take on a massive challenge in the shape of Rio Olympian Luis Arcon [7-0, 7KOs] of Venezuela.

A decorated amateur with several continental American medals to his name, as well as experience in the World Series of Boxing, Arcon also eliminated Wexford’s Dean Walsh from the 2015 World Championships in Doha.

