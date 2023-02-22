West Brom attacker joins Dundalk on loan

WEST BROMWICH ALBION attacker Rayhaan Tulloch has joined Dundalk on loan, the League of Ireland club has announced.

The move, which is pending international clearance, is Dundalk’s final signing of the current transfer window.

Tulloch joined West Brom at the age of nine and progressed through the ranks at the Hawthorns. The 22-year-old made his first-team debut for the club in an FA Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2019.

He subsequently had a brief loan spell at League One club Doncaster Rovers and he also had a period on loan at Rochdale earlier in the English season where he made 14 appearances in all competitions for the League Two outfit.

“I’m looking forward to playing in Ireland,” he told dundalkfc.com after completing his move on Wednesday evening. “I’ve heard a lot of positive things about the league and especially about Dundalk.

“I’ve been told it’s a highly professional environment and they do things properly at the club. They want to get back to the top and they have big ambitions which suits me as a player.

“I’m coming over to try and play as many games as possible and my hope is to try and score goals and provide assists and help Dundalk get back to where they want to be.”

Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell added:

“I’m delighted to get Rayhaan on board. He will give us another option in the attacking areas, off the wing or in the number 10 position, and he can make a difference in the final third.”

